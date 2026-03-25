Panvel Civic Body Reviews Accessibility Measures For Persons With Disabilities |

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday held a high-level review meeting to assess the implementation of facilities for persons with disabilities.

The meeting held at the PMC headquarters, focused on improving access to public infrastructure, transport systems, and digital services for the disabled. Officials from various departments presented updates on ongoing initiatives, following which the commissioner issued instructions to address gaps and ensure timely execution.

Key discussions included making public spaces more accessible, strengthening transport-related facilities for persons with disabilities, and enhancing the PMC website to ensure it is user-friendly and inclusive. Additional Commissioner Ganesh Shete also reviewed information technology-related measures and provided guidance.

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The disability department’s schemes and services were reviewed, along with concerns and demands raised by beneficiaries. Officials were instructed to take necessary steps to improve delivery and responsiveness.

Senior officials, including Deputy Commissioners Ravikiran Ghodke and Prasenjit Karlekar, Assistant Commissioner Subodh Thanekar, Chief Medical Officer Dr Anand Gosavi, and Disability Department Head Haresh Jadhav, were present along with staff.

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