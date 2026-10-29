Panvel Civic Body Rejects ₹44.5 Lakh Proposal To Remove Highway Hoardings | Representational Image

Panvel: The Panvel Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) standing committee on Wednesday rejected a proposal seeking Rs 44.50 lakh for the removal of advertisement hoardings along the Pune-Mumbai National Highway 48 (formerly NH-4) within the civic limits. The committee, however, approved several other proposals, including road concreting and stormwater drain construction in Navade village, the development of five gardens in New Panvel and the renovation of public toilets.

The meeting was held at the civic headquarters on October 28 under the chairmanship of standing committee chairman Baban Mukadam.

The rejected proposal sought administrative and financial approval to transfer Rs 44.50 lakh to the Pune camp office of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) for removing advertisement hoardings along the highway within the municipal limits.

Road And Public Toilet Works Approved

Among the proposals approved was the revised administrative expenditure for repairing and renovating public toilets owned by the corporation at various locations under Ward Committee D. The work will be undertaken as required over a period of two years.

The committee also approved the concreting of roads and construction of precast stormwater drains in Navade village, which falls under Ward Committee A.

Five New Panvel Garden Projects Approved

Five garden development projects in New Panvel also received approval. The identified locations are Sector 4, Plot No. 229; Sector 15A, Plot No. 21; Sector 3, Plot Nos. 57 and 56; and Sector 5, Plot No. B28. The proposal concerned approval for excess expenditure or savings associated with the projects.

The standing committee approved rates for hardware materials required by the corporation for two years. It also cleared additional administrative and financial approval for videography, photography and live video coverage of various municipal meetings and programmes.

Read Also Panvel Civic Body Gets Approval For 5 More Aapla Dawakhanas To Boost Affordable Healthcare Services

Civic Services And Contracts Receive Approval

Other approved proposals included the supply of insecticides and chemical disinfectants to the corporation and an extension of the tenure of the technical consultant appointed for its computer department.

The committee also approved an extension of the work order issued to M/s In Defense of Animals, India, for sterilising stray dogs and cats within the municipal limits.

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In another decision, the committee approved the negotiated rates quoted by Swayambhu Transport, the lowest bidder in an e-tender for hiring vehicles and machinery, along with drivers or operators, for three years. The equipment includes dumpers and tippers, hydras, cranes, Farana cranes, poclains, towing vans, forklifts, tractors, trailers and backhoe loaders with buckets.

The meeting was attended by standing committee members, secretary Nanasaheb Kamthe, Additional Municipal Commissioner Ganesh Shete, Deputy Municipal Commissioners Dr Vaibhav Vidhate, Ravikiran Ghodke, Swaroop Kharge and Abhishek Paradkar, Deputy Secretary Akshay Kadam, and other municipal officials and staff.

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