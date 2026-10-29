Panvel Civic Body Gets Approval For 5 More Aapla Dawakhanas To Boost Affordable Healthcare Services | X - PanvelCorp

Panvel: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has received state government approval to open five additional Aapla Dawakhanas under the Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana scheme, taking the total number of such clinics in the civic area to seven.

The new facilities are expected to become operational in the coming days, said Dr Anand Gosavi, chief medical officer of the civic body. The initiative aims to improve access to free healthcare, particularly for economically weaker sections, by bringing medical services closer to residents.

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Existing Healthcare Network To Expand

The civic body currently provides healthcare services through 16 urban primary health centres, two Aapla Dawakhanas and nine health and wellness centres. The five new clinics will supplement the existing network amid the growing population in the Panvel municipal limits.

According to the civic administration, the expansion was necessitated by the increasing demand for accessible healthcare facilities. Local MLA Prashant Thakur, Mayor Nitin Patil and Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale had repeatedly followed up with the state government for approval to establish additional clinics.

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Free Healthcare Closer To Residents

The Aapla Dawakhana scheme was introduced by the state government to provide free healthcare services to citizens in urban areas. The additional facilities are expected to reduce the need for residents to travel longer distances for basic medical care and make healthcare more accessible at the neighbourhood level.

The approval marks an expansion of the corporation’s existing healthcare infrastructure, with the new clinics expected to benefit residents seeking free medical services within their localities.

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