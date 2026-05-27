Panvel Civic Body Ready For Bakri Eid With Strict Hygiene, Slaughter Norms And Waste Disposal Plans | File Pic

The Panvel Municipal Corporation has completed preparations for Bakri Eid celebrations scheduled between May 28 and May 30 across its jurisdiction, with the civic administration saying elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure the festival is conducted in a peaceful, clean and organised manner.

Preparations completed for May 28-30 festival across jurisdiction

The preparations were reviewed during a meeting at the municipal headquarters following directions issued by Mayor Nitin Patil and Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale.

According to the civic administration, strict adherence to government guidelines, legal provisions and High Court directives regarding temporary slaughterhouses will be ensured during the festival.

All departments instructed for smooth, peaceful celebrations

“Necessary preparations and planning for Bakri Eid have been completed. All departments have been instructed to ensure smooth, peaceful and hygienic celebrations across the city,” the municipal corporation said in a statement.

Special instructions have also been issued to sanitation inspectors regarding proper disposal of waste generated after sacrificial rituals. The civic body has appointed sanitation inspector Ajinkya Dalvi for Ward 2, Kunal Gaikwad for Ward 3 and Mithun Pawar for Ward 14 to supervise cleanliness arrangements.

Ward-wise officer details published on website and social media

In addition, ward-wise officers and sanitation inspectors have been deployed across the city, with their details published on the corporation’s website and social media platforms.

The corporation also warned that hygiene and safety norms must be strictly followed during transportation of meat during the festival.

“Strict action will be taken against anyone found violating cleanliness, safety or transportation rules related to the festival,” the administration said.

The civic body further stated that police deployment and sanitation monitoring systems have been put in place to avoid inconvenience to citizens.

“Like last year, comprehensive arrangements have been made this year as well to ensure that Bakri Eid is celebrated in a disciplined and organised atmosphere,” officials added.

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