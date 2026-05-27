Elderly Couple Found Murdered In Raigad Village, Throats Slit And Faces Smeared With Ash; Probe Underway |

Navi Mumbai: Khalapur police are on the lookout for unidentified accused who allegedly murdered an elderly couple by slitting their throats at their house in Nigdoli village of Khalapur taluka in Raigad district between Monday night and Tuesday evening.

As per the complaint registered by Aditya Rohidas Farat (21), a resident of Someshwarnagar in Khalapur and grandson of the deceased couple, the victims were identified as Raghunath Dattu Farat (73) and his wife Surekha Raghunath Farat (68), who lived alone at their ancestral house in Nigdoli village.

According to the complaint, Aditya’s father Rohidas Farat had visited the couple at around 3.30 pm on Monday before returning home. On Tuesday at around 5.45 pm, Aditya, along with his mother and sister, reached the village house to meet the elderly couple. They found the front door shut from inside and received no response despite repeatedly calling out to them.

Aditya then went to the rear side of the house and entered through a partially open back room door. Inside, he found dry leaves, ash and other items scattered across the rooms. When he entered the hall, he found his grandfather lying in a pool of blood near the door. He immediately raised an alarm, following which his relative Mayur Ramesh Farat rushed to the spot.

The duo checked the body and found deep injuries on the victim’s neck inflicted by a sharp weapon. Ash had also allegedly been smeared on the victim’s face. When they searched the adjoining bedroom, they found Surekha Farat lying dead on the floor beside the bed with similar throat injuries and ash smeared on her face.

Police said an unidentified person or persons are suspected to have entered the house and killed the couple using a sharp weapon before fleeing the spot. A case of murder has been registered against unknown accused at Khalapur police station and further investigation is underway. "Prima facie, robbery doesn't seem to be the reason behind the murder and personal vendetta seems to be the reason," Dy SP Vishal Nehul from Khalapur said.