Panvel Civic Body Proposes 20 Recreation Centres For Senior Citizens Across City | File Pic (Representational Image)

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has proposed setting up 20 recreation centres for senior citizens across its jurisdiction in a phased manner to provide dedicated spaces for social interaction, recreation and health-related activities.

The proposal will be placed for approval before the corporation's general body meeting on July 22.

According to civic officials, the initiative aims to enable senior citizens to spend quality time in a safe and engaging environment while encouraging them to remain socially active. The centres will serve as community spaces where elderly residents can meet, participate in recreational activities and attend wellness programmes.

Under the proposed plan, the recreation centres will be distributed across different nodes of the city. Kalamboli will have six centres, followed by Kharghar with five, New Panvel with three, Kamothe with two, and one centre each in Panvel, Khanda Colony and Navade.

Several of the proposed facilities are already housed in structures built earlier by CIDCO. The municipal corporation will undertake repairs, renovation and beautification of these buildings through its engineering department before making them operational.

Each recreation centre will be equipped with basic amenities, including clean drinking water and toilets, along with facilities such as a library, newspapers, indoor games including carrom and chess, and other recreational resources. The civic body also plans to organise regular health check-up camps, yoga sessions and wellness programmes for senior citizens at these centres.

Officials said the first phase of the project is expected to be completed within six months after receiving approval from the general body.

To ensure effective management, the civic body will first conduct a survey of senior citizens in the respective areas. Once the centres are operational, they are proposed to be handed over to local senior citizens' groups for day-to-day management and maintenance.

Officials said the initiative is intended to create inclusive community spaces where senior citizens can remain socially connected while also benefiting from health and recreational activities.

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