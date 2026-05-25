Panvel Civic Body Plans Dedicated Municipal Bus Service; UMTC Completes Feasibility Study

Panvel Municipal Corporation is preparing to launch its own public bus network to improve city connectivity and urban mobility | AI Generated Representational Image

Panvel, May 25: Residents of Panvel may soon get a dedicated municipal transport network, with the Panvel Municipal Corporation completing the groundwork for launching its own public bus service across the rapidly expanding city.

Feasibility study completed

The civic body has concluded a detailed feasibility assessment through the Urban Mass Transit Corporation (UMTC), which was appointed to study commuting patterns, passenger demand and the viability of operating a city transport system within the corporation’s 110 sq km jurisdiction. A final project report is expected to be submitted shortly.

Dependence on neighbouring transport systems

Currently, commuters in Panvel depend heavily on transport services operated by Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport, KDMC and other nearby civic transport operators. However, growing urbanisation, increasing population and expanding residential nodes have intensified demand for an independent transport system managed by the Panvel civic body.

Survey tracks commuter movement

Officials said the study examined daily travel trends across both CIDCO-developed nodes and old Panvel areas, including dependence on suburban railways, airport connectivity, autorickshaws and app-based mobility platforms such as Rapido.

Peak-hour routes mapped

Passenger flow during peak hours and underserved routes were also mapped as part of the survey.

Focus on electric buses

The proposed transport model is expected to focus significantly on electric buses, in line with sustainable urban mobility plans.

Operational model under review

The report also evaluates operational costs, staffing requirements and whether the transport system should be managed directly by the corporation or through an outsourced model.

Improving last-mile connectivity

Civic officials believe the move could improve last-mile connectivity within Panvel and reduce dependence on neighbouring municipal transport services.

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Proposal to be sent for approval

“UMTC has completed the survey related to the proposed transport service. A detailed project report will soon be submitted. After it is placed before the general body, it will be sent to the state government for approval,” said Kailas Gavade, transport manager of the corporation.

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