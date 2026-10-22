Panvel Civic Body Organises Workshop To Strengthen Tobacco Control Law Enforcement & Raise Public Awareness | X - PanvelCorp

Panvel: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) organised a divisional-level workshop on tobacco control laws and regulations on Thursday, October 22, to raise awareness among key stakeholders and strengthen the implementation of measures to curb tobacco consumption.

The workshop was held at the auditorium of Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Natyagriha in Panvel. It was jointly organised by the State Tobacco Control Cell (STCC) under the National Health Mission (NHM), Mumbai, the PMC and the Marathwada Gramin Vikas Sanstha (MGVS), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Focus on tobacco control legislation

The programme focused on the National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP), the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003, and Article 5.3 of the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC), which seeks to protect public health policies from the commercial and other vested interests of the tobacco industry.

पनवेलमध्ये तंबाखू नियंत्रण कायद्याबाबत जनजागृती कार्यशाळाएनटीसीपी, कोटपा आणि एफसीटीसी कलम ५.३ बाबत प्रमुख भागधारकांना मार्गदर्शन#PanvelMunicipalCorporation #panvel #तंबाखूनियंत्रणकक्ष https://t.co/QCWpt0bTxA — Panvel Municipal Corporation (@PanvelCorp) October 22, 2026

The workshop highlighted the importance of effective enforcement of tobacco control legislation, curbing the sale and consumption of tobacco products, and improving coordination among government departments and enforcement agencies.

Key provisions of tobacco control law

The workshop also covered important provisions of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003, including restrictions on smoking in public places, tobacco advertising, sales to minors and mandatory health warnings on tobacco product packaging.

Section 4: Prohibits smoking in public places. Violations can attract a fine of up to ₹200 under the applicable provisions.

Section 5: Prohibits direct and indirect advertising of tobacco products, subject to the penalties prescribed under the law.

Section 6(a): Prohibits the sale of tobacco products to persons below 18 years of age.

Section 6(b): Restricts the sale of tobacco products within 100 yards of educational institutions.

Section 7: Requires specified health warnings on tobacco product packaging. Violations can attract penalties, including imprisonment and fines, depending on the nature of the offence and whether it is a repeat violation.

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Emphasis on awareness and enforcement

The session emphasised the need for public awareness and coordinated enforcement to ensure compliance with tobacco control laws and protect people, particularly children and young people, from the harmful effects of tobacco.

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