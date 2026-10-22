Panvel Civic Body To Organise 3-Day Diwali Fair To Promote Women Entrepreneurs & Local Businesses

Panvel Municipal Corporation will organise the Udyogika Mela from October 30 to November 1 to promote women entrepreneurs and self-help groups. | File Pic

Panvel: The Udyogika Mela, scheduled from October 30 to November 1, will feature handicrafts, festive food, a food zone and activities for children.

Panvel: To provide women entrepreneurs with a platform to showcase and sell their products during the festive season, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) will organise a three-day Udyogika Mela from October 30 to November 1.

The fair, organised by the civic body's Women and Child Welfare Department, will be held from 10 am to 6 pm at the Nutan Gujarati School ground opposite Patwardhan Hospital. It aims to create business opportunities for women’s self-help groups and individual women entrepreneurs while promoting their financial independence.

Preparations reviewed with women entrepreneurs

As part of the preparations, a meeting with women entrepreneurs was held on October 21 at the meeting hall of Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Natyagriha. The meeting was chaired by Mamata Pritam Mhatre, chairperson of the PMC's Women and Child Welfare Committee, who conceptualised the initiative.

Committee members Priyanka Kandpille, Dr Asmita Gharat and Pratibha Bhoir, Women and Child Welfare Department head Kirti Mahajan, DAY-NULM manager Vinaya Mhatre, civic officials and a large number of women entrepreneurs attended the meeting. Discussions focused on preparations for the fair and coordination with participating entrepreneurs.

Festive shopping and family attractions

Visitors will be able to shop for a range of Diwali essentials, including handicrafts, textile products, decorative items, traditional festive snacks and other goods made by women entrepreneurs. A dedicated food zone will also be set up, offering visitors a range of food options.

A children's fair and play zone are among the additional attractions planned for the event, allowing families to combine their festive shopping with recreational activities for children.

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Civic body urges public participation

The civic administration has appealed to residents to visit the fair with their families and support women entrepreneurs by purchasing their products, thereby encouraging their skills, efforts and businesses.

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