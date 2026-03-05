Panvel Civic Body Organises Three-Day Women’s Day Exhibition Showcasing Products Made By Local Self-Help Groups

Panvel Municipal Corporation |

The Panvel Municipal Corporation will organise a three-day exhibition and sale of products made by women’s self-help groups to mark International Women's Day.

According to officials, the exhibition will be inaugurated on March 7 at 11 am by Deputy Mayor Pramila Patil at the Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Natyagruha. Citizens have been urged to visit the event and support the initiative.

The civic body said the exhibition has been organised under the guidance of Mayor Nitin Patil and Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale to promote women’s empowerment and help women become self-reliant by strengthening their entrepreneurial and social skills.

The exhibition will be held over three days — Saturday, Sunday and Monday — and will showcase products made by self-help groups from across the municipal area. Items on sale will include food products, jewellery, woollen items, pearl craft products, bedsheets, clothes and sarees, officials said.

Additional Commissioner Maheshkumar Meghmale appealed to residents to visit the exhibition in large numbers and encourage women entrepreneurs.

