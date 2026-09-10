Panvel Civic Body Intensifies Ganeshotsav Preparations With Safety Measures, Immersion Facilities And Emergency Plans | AI

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has stepped up preparations for the upcoming Ganeshotsav, with civic departments instructed to ensure safe and smooth celebrations and provide adequate facilities to citizens, particularly at immersion ghats.

Mayor Chairs Meeting To Assess Departmental Arrangements

A review meeting to assess the preparedness of various departments was held at Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Natyagruha on Tuesday under the chairmanship of mayor Nitin Patil. Municipal commissioner Mangesh Chitale, deputy mayor Pramila Patil, leaders of various civic committees, corporators, senior civic officials, fire brigade personnel, police and traffic officials and ward-level staff attended the meeting.

Officials from various departments briefed the meeting on the arrangements being made for the festival.

Road Repairs Ordered Along Idol Procession Routes

The civic body’s construction department has been directed to immediately repair potholes, remove obstructions and address dangerous spots along routes used for bringing Ganesh idols and for immersion processions. Major immersion routes will also be cleaned and repaired.

The PMC will deploy cranes, rafts and hydras at Wadhale Lake, Wadghar Lake and other immersion locations where required. The mayor directed officials to increase the number of rafts at locations where necessary.

Immersion Ghats To Get Safety And Public Facilities

Immersion ghats will be equipped with mandaps, barricades, tables, chairs and sound systems. The civic administration has also been asked to improve the appearance and safety of the ghats and ensure that all arrangements are in place before the festival.

The fire brigade has been instructed to prepare a round-the-clock emergency response plan and deploy personnel at key security and immersion locations. The mayor also stressed coordination among the police, traffic police, fire brigade and disaster management teams at immersion sites.

Traffic Plan Prepared To Manage Festival Crowds

Traffic police have been asked to take measures to prevent congestion in busy market areas during the festival, when crowds are expected to increase. Additional traffic personnel may be deployed during Ganeshotsav and immersion processions, depending on requirements. The meeting also discussed deploying security guards at immersion ghats to assist both the traffic police and police personnel.

The health and sanitation departments will undertake cleaning of immersion ghats and arrange separate containers for collecting waste and nirmalya—floral and other offerings. Nirmalya raths will be deployed to collect offerings from Ganesh mandals, with adequate manpower and vehicles kept on standby.

Medical facilities will also be made available at immersion ghats, officials said.

Electrical Safety Measures Along Routes

The electrical department has been directed to ensure that power arrangements along major immersion routes and at the ghats remain safe and functional. Generators will be arranged at locations where required, while dangerous or obstructive wires along procession routes will be removed.

The tree authority has been asked to prune overgrown branches along routes used for Ganesh idol processions. The water supply department has also been directed to ensure regular water supply across the civic jurisdiction throughout the festival.

CCTV Monitoring And Control Room To Be Set Up

Commissioner Mangesh Chitale instructed officials to deploy dedicated sanitation workers for each major Ganesh mandal, ensure that CCTV cameras at immersion ghats are functional and upgraded, and establish a control room to monitor arrangements. Adequate fire engines and equipment will also be stationed at the ghats.

Read Also Thane MPs Naresh Mhaske And Dr Shrikant Shinde Receive Sansad Ratna Award For Second Consecutive...

“Ganeshotsav should be celebrated with enthusiasm without causing inconvenience to citizens. The administration must ensure that people receive all necessary services at the immersion ghats in a proper manner,” Patil said while reviewing the preparations.

The mayor also directed the civic administration to constitute planning committees at both the headquarters and ward levels to coordinate arrangements for Ganeshotsav.

Transport deputy commissioner Kailas Gawade made the opening remarks, while deputy commissioner Abhishek Paradkar proposed the vote of thanks.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/