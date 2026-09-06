Panvel Civic Body Intensifies Dengue Prevention Drive, Conducts Surveys To Eliminate Mosquito Breeding Sites | AI

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has intensified preventive measures to curb the spread of mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria and chikungunya across its jurisdiction, with regular surveys being conducted to identify mosquito breeding sites.

Health Teams Inspect Homes And Societies

The civic body's Medical and Health Department is carrying out inspections at housing societies, residential complexes and individual homes to detect and eliminate potential breeding grounds.

PMC Commissioner Mangesh Chitale has appealed to residents to cooperate with the survey teams.

Water Stagnation Raises Disease Risk During Monsoon

With waterlogging common during the monsoon, the risk of mosquito breeding and the subsequent spread of vector-borne diseases increases. The civic body has urged residents to ensure that water does not stagnate in and around their homes.

Residents have been advised to regularly empty stagnant water from water tanks, containers, flower pots, discarded tyres, coconut shells and other receptacles. Water storage containers should be kept covered and the areas surrounding homes should be kept clean.

Civic Teams Conduct Door-To-Door Surveillance

PMC personnel are visiting housing societies, residential complexes, construction sites and individual homes as part of the ongoing surveillance drive.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Anand Gosavi appealed to residents to not only prevent water accumulation on their premises but also cooperate with civic employees visiting their homes for inspections and preventive measures.

The civic body has also advised residents experiencing symptoms suggestive of dengue, malaria or chikungunya to seek medical attention instead of self-medicating.

Symptoms such as fever, body ache, headache and weakness should not be ignored. Residents experiencing such symptoms have been advised to visit the nearest civic primary health centre for medical evaluation. Blood tests and further treatment will be provided by the municipal health department, wherever required.

The PMC said active participation from citizens is essential to prevent mosquito-borne diseases. Residents have been urged to maintain cleanliness in and around their homes, prevent water stagnation and cooperate with the civic body's surveillance and preventive measures.

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