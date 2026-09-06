 Mumbai Freeway Accident: Three 19-Year-Olds Injured After KTM Bike Allegedly Performing Stunts Crashes Into Cars Near Panjarpol Tunnel
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Mumbai Freeway Accident: Three 19-Year-Olds Injured After KTM Bike Allegedly Performing Stunts Crashes Into Cars Near Panjarpol Tunnel

Three 19-year-old youths suffered serious injuries after their KTM motorcycle allegedly skidded and crashed into two cars on Mumbai Freeway near Panjarpol Tunnel on September 4. Police said the riders were travelling at high speed, in a zigzag manner and carrying two pillion riders. A case has been registered against the rider under BNS and Motor Vehicles Act provisions.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Sunday, September 06, 2026, 09:50 PM IST
Mumbai Freeway Accident: Three 19-Year-Olds Injured After KTM Bike Allegedly Performing Stunts Crashes Into Cars Near Panjarpol Tunnel
Mumbai Freeway Accident: Three 19-Year-Olds Injured After KTM Bike Allegedly Performing Stunts Crashes Into Cars Near Panjarpol Tunnel | AI

Mumbai: Three 19-year-old youths sustained serious injuries after the KTM motorcycle they were riding allegedly at high speed and in a zigzag manner on the Mumbai Freeway skidded and crashed into two cars near the Panjarpol Tunnel on September 4.

Ola Driver’s Car Hit By Motorcycle

According to the FIR, complainant Zulfikar Riyaz Beg, 26, an Ola-Uber driver residing with his family in Bainganwadi, Govandi, had picked up a passenger from KEM Hospital and was travelling towards Chhedanagar in Ghatkopar East in his Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire (MH-03-EG-5613).

At around 7.50 pm, while Beg was driving on the Freeway, his car was allegedly hit from behind by a KTM motorcycle (MH-03-FB-2979) near the skywalk located shortly before the Panjarpol Tunnel.

Bike Skids And Hits Two Vehicles

Police said three persons were travelling on the motorcycle and allegedly performing stunts while riding at high speed in a zigzag manner. The motorcycle reportedly skidded and hit the front-left side of Beg's car before crashing into a Baleno (MH-05-FV-3109). All three riders were thrown onto the road and suffered serious injuries.

Following the accident, Beg immediately moved his vehicle to the side of the road. Other motorists also stopped to assist. One of the drivers reportedly took the injured men to Shatabdi Hospital for emergency treatment, from where they were later shifted to Sion Hospital for further treatment.

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Police Identify Three Injured Youths

During the investigation, police identified the KTM rider as Faiz alias Ayan Shabir Sheikh, 19, who works as a delivery boy. The two pillion riders were identified as Rohit Raju Pardeshi, 19, employed in a private company, and Ayan Nadeem Shaikh, 19, also a delivery boy. All three are residents of the Vashinaka area in Chembur.

Based on Beg's complaint, police have registered a case against Shaikh under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act.

The rider has been accused of illegally riding the motorcycle on the Freeway, where two-wheelers are prohibited, while carrying two pillion riders. Police allege that he was riding at excessive speed and in a rash and negligent manner, resulting in the motorcycle skidding and colliding with two vehicles, causing serious injuries to himself and the two pillion riders.

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