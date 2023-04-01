Panvel civic body gets 2 recycler sewer suction-cum-jetting machines | FPJ

Two recycler sewer suction cum jetting machines that the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) bought were inaugurated by Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur on Friday. Both machines have a capacity of 10,500 liters for daily cleaning of sewage. The machines are advanced and cleaning sewerage lines can be done in a better way.

According to PMC, the vehicles with the installed machine are capable of removing choked sludge (choke up) in 150 to 200-diameter sewer lines. The vehicles include hydraulic vacuum and high pressure-high flow water jetting pumps and safety features.

“These vehicles are capable of evacuating approximately 6 to 8 meters of chamber sewage, liquid slurry, sludge and other materials by creating a vacuum depending on the specific gravity of the sewage,” said Sachin Pawar, DMC of the Solid Waste Management Department.

He added, “The sludge accumulated in the tank of the vehicle will be taken to the desired location and emptied by gravity, pressure discharge. The system of reprocessing (recycling) the bad water is included in these vehicles. Due to this, the water collected from cleaning will be reused.”