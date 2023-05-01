Panvel civic body felicitates officials for securing first position in cleanliness survey | Sourced Photo

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) secured the first position in the group 'D' municipal corporation category for beautification and cleanliness competition in the state for 2023.

The civic administration felicitated officers and employees of the concerned departments who worked tirelessly for this competition.

The felicitation ceremony was held on April 28 at Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium in Panvel.

Dignitaries in presence

The ceremony was attended by PMC Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh, Deputy Commissioner Sachin Pawar, Chief Accounts Officer Mangesh Gawde, Deputy Commissioner Kailas Gawde, City Engineer Sanjay Jagtap, Executive Engineer Sanjay Katekar, and Assistant Commissioner Dr. Vaibhav.

Civic chief speaks

During the gathering, the civic chief expressed his gratitude to all the officers, former officials, and citizens of the municipal area who responded positively to the cleanliness initiative.

He said, "The award of the city beautification and cleanliness competition is not mine alone, it is the award of all the officers, all the former officials, all the citizens of the municipal area who responded positively to this initiative. This award is the success of everyone's efforts."