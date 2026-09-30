Panvel Civic Body Faces Questions Over ₹40-Crore Drain-Cover Contracts; Leader Of Opposition Arvind Mhatre Seeks Expenditure Details

Panvel civic authorities face demands for details on inspection-chamber cover works and expenditure approved under four revised contracts | AI Generated Image

Panvel, September 30, 2026: Questions have been raised over the Panvel Municipal Corporation’s decision to substantially increase the value of contracts for installing covers on inspection chambers along roads and footpaths and carrying out minor repairs, with the revised estimates for four works crossing Rs 40 crore.

Leader of Opposition Arvind Mhatre has alleged that while the civic administration has approved the revised estimates, it has failed to provide details of how many covers were actually installed and at which locations. He has sought a detailed account of the expenditure, alleging that public money is being unnecessarily spent.

Revised Estimates Under Scrutiny

The revised estimates for the four works were approved at the Standing Committee meeting held on June 22, for a two-year period. Mhatre said he had opposed all four proposals and had ensured that his dissent was recorded in the meeting minutes.

According to Mhatre, despite repeated complaints and requests for information, the administration has not provided details of the number and location of inspection-chamber covers installed across Panvel during the past two years. He has now written to the Municipal Commissioner seeking an immediate account of the expenditure and work executed.

The contracts have also come under scrutiny over the substantial increase from their original tender values.

Demand For Detailed Inquiry

“Citizens have been raising complaints about crores being spent in the name of drain covers. The administration must explain why information about the expenditure and actual work is not being made public. Every rupee collected from taxpayers must be accounted for transparently. A detailed inquiry into the entire matter should be conducted and the facts placed before citizens,” Mhatre said.

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He added that he would intensify the campaign against what he termed financial irregularities if the administration failed to provide the required details.

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