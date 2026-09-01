Panvel Civic Body Delays Death Certificate Of Former API Ashwini Bidre-Gore Despite Tehsildar Order | AI

Navi Mumbai: Despite a clear order from the Panvel Tehsildar directing the municipal corporation to register the death of former assistant police inspector Ashwini Bidre-Gore and issue a death certificate, the Panvel Municipal Corporation is yet to complete the process, even after receiving more than 400 pages of supporting documents.

The delay has caused serious difficulties for Bidre’s daughter Suchi, who has reportedly been unable to access government and service-related benefits following her mother’s death. The absence of a death certificate is also creating hurdles in her higher education and admission process, according to her father, Raju Gore.

Court Declared Death Homicidal

The Additional Sessions Court, Panvel, in its judgment delivered on April 21, 2025, held that Bidre had died a homicidal death on April 11, 2016. Following the judgment, Gore approached the Panvel Tehsil office seeking an official death certificate.

After examining the legal documents, police reports and court judgment, Panvel Executive Magistrate and Tehsildar Minal Bhamare-Bhosale issued an order on July 31, this year, directing the Panvel Municipal Corporation’s birth and death registration department to record Bidre’s death dated April 11, 2016, in the 2016-17 register and issue the death certificate to the applicant immediately.

Documents Submitted To Civic Body

Gore subsequently submitted the Tehsildar’s order, the sessions court judgment, reports from Kalamboli police and more than 400 pages of documents sought by the civic body to the municipal registrar’s office. He also travelled from Kolhapur to Panvel twice to personally meet officials regarding the matter.

Despite this, the death has reportedly not yet been entered in the municipal records and the certificate remains pending.

Case Had Triggered Public Outrage

Bidre’s murder had triggered widespread outrage across Maharashtra. The court subsequently sentenced dismissed police inspector Abhay Kurundkar and the other accused to life imprisonment in the case. The police department has also acknowledged the murder.

Gore has expressed anger over what he described as the civic administration’s insensitive handling of the matter.

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“The court has sentenced the accused, the Tehsildar has issued clear directions to issue the death certificate, and we have submitted hundreds of pages of evidence. Yet the municipal administration continues to delay issuing the certificate. This insensitive approach is affecting my daughter’s education,” Gore said.

Meanwhile Panvel Municipal Corporation commissioner Mangesh Chitale said, "We haven't yet received the order copy from Tehsildar and once we receive it, we would do the needful as per the procedure."

Meanwhile Gore has claimed that on August 19, an employee from the Panvel Corporation had contacted him for some additional documents which he provided. "This means that the corporation already has the order copy due to which I was contacted. But they have been deliberately delaying the process," Gore said.

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