BNCMC Trains Staff In CPR Skills To Ensure Quick Response During Medical Emergencies | Video

BNCMC Trains Staff In CPR Skills To Ensure Quick Response During Medical Emergencies |

Bhiwandi: In a bid to equip its workforce with potentially life-saving skills, the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) organised a CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) training programme for its officers and employees. The initiative was conducted by the civic body's Medical and Health Department in collaboration with the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Bhiwandi, under the guidance of the Municipal Commissioner.

Focus On Emergency Response

Highlighting the importance of timely intervention during medical emergencies, officials said the first few minutes following a cardiac arrest or sudden cardiac emergency can be critical. The training was therefore aimed at ensuring that civic personnel are capable of providing immediate assistance until professional medical help arrives.

During the session, participants were given detailed guidance on identifying an emergency, conducting an initial assessment, performing CPR, administering proper chest compressions and seeking emergency medical assistance. Trainers also demonstrated the complete CPR procedure through practical sessions, explaining the precautions that need to be taken while assisting a person in distress.

Hands-On Practice Conducted

The programme went beyond classroom instruction, with civic officials and employees being given an opportunity to perform CPR themselves under the supervision of the trainers. The hands-on exercise helped participants understand the correct technique and gain confidence in responding to a cardiac emergency.

The training received an enthusiastic response from the civic workforce. Officials emphasised that CPR should not remain limited to a one-time programme and that similar sessions need to be conducted regularly across various municipal departments and health centres.

The Municipal Commissioner has directed officials to organise ward-wise CPR training programmes so that employees working across different parts of the civic jurisdiction acquire basic life-saving skills. The objective is to create a workforce capable of providing immediate assistance during emergencies before an ambulance or medical team reaches the spot.

During discussions with IMA representatives, the civic administration also explored the possibility of conducting a series of health-related awareness programmes. These could include emergency first-aid training, health check-ups, awareness about lifestyle-related diseases, heart disease prevention and mental health, among other initiatives.

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