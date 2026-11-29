Panvel Civic Body Cracks Down On Unauthorised Polio Vaccination At Taloja Medical Store, FDA Halts Medicine Sales |

Panvel: The Panvel Municipal Corporation's health department has initiated action against the unauthorised administration of polio vaccines to children at a medical store in Taloja Phase II, prompting the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to order a halt to the purchase and sale of medicines at the establishment.

Vaccines Allegedly Administered Without Civic Permission

The civic health department received information that Chemist, located in Sector 26, Taloja Phase II, was administering Pulse Polio vaccines to children without obtaining permission from the municipal corporation. The civic authorities also found that the vaccines were being distributed without prescriptions from doctors.

Taking serious note of the matter, adminstration brought the matter to the notice of the FDA and sought legal action against the pharmacy.

FDA Inspection Reveals Vaccine Procurement Details

Following the civic body's intervention, FDA officials inspected the medical store on November 24. While no stock of Biopolio vaccine was found during the inspection, the investigation revealed that the pharmacy had procured the vaccine from a Pharma in Kalamboli.

The inspection further revealed that the shop did not have the required cold-chain facilities or storage arrangements to preserve the vaccine, which needs to be stored at minus 20 degrees Celsius to maintain its efficacy.

Based on the findings, the FDA issued a show-cause notice to the pharmacy for violations under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the Rules, 1945. It also ordered the suspension of the purchase and sale of medicines at the shop.

The Panvel Municipal Corporation said its health department would continue coordinating with the FDA to prevent the unauthorised sale and administration of medicines and vaccines. Dr Gosavi said strict action would be taken against medical stores and clinics found indulging in such practices.

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