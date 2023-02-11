Panvel civic body appeals to street vendors to participate in 'Mein Bhi Digital 4.0' campaign

Vendor in India | Representative Image

Ganesh Deshmukh, the municipal commissioner has appealed to street vendors in the city to take advantage of the 'Main Bhi Digital 4.0' campaign under the Pradhan Mantri Svanidi Yojana.

The corporation has appealed to those street vendors who have already benefited under the Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Nidhi (PM-Swanidhi) scheme sponsored by the Union Government to avail further benefits.

The campaign 'Main Bhi Digital 4.0' is being implemented from February 7 to 17 by Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana (DENUELM) department.

The street vendors who availed loans under PM-Svanidhi scheme but don't accept digital payments will be given instruments to aid the same. They will also be given a digital onboarding training. The money received through digital onboarding will be addition to the loan amount they receive.

The street vendors can contact community organiser at DeNULM in municipal ward office and undergo training.

Deputy Commissioner Kailas Gawde has appealed to street vendors to take advantage of this scheme.

What is PM Atnanirbhar Nidhi Yojna

The Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Nidhi Yojana of the Central Government was started with a view to providing working capital to street vendors, is currently being implemented in the state. An important part of this scheme is the integration of street vendors into the formal economy.

Benefactors will receive cashback in addition to the loan amount if they use digital tools while doing financial transactions. It has been decided by the government that the street vendors who have benefited from the PM-Swanidhi Yojana should use digital payment tools.

