Panvel Citizens Hold Peaceful Protest Backing Sonam Wangchuk's Call For Exam Transparency

Panvel residents hold protest in support of Sonam Wangchuk, seek transparency in examination system | AI Generated Image

Panvel, July 20, 2026: Citizens gathered at the Constitution Square (Samvidhan Katta) in Panvel to express solidarity with social activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on a hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over the alleged NEET paper leak, irregularities in the examination system and corruption in the education sector.

The protest, organised by Samvidhan Premi Nagrik, Panvel–Navi Mumbai, was held at Constitution Square in Sector 13, Khanda Colony. Students, youth, parents, social activists and representatives of various organisations participated in the demonstration, which remained peaceful and was conducted through democratic means.

Protesters Seek Exam Reforms

The protesters extended support to Wangchuk's demands and called for greater transparency in the national examination system, including NEET. They urged the authorities to introduce stricter measures to prevent recurring question paper leaks and ensure that students' academic futures are protected from examination-related irregularities.

Addressing the gathering, social activist Ulka Mahajan criticised the Central government, alleging that democracy was being weakened through "hunger, fear, misinformation, discrimination, dependence and corruption."

Memorandum To Be Submitted

The demonstration was attended by members of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti, the All India Students' Federation (AISF), Constitution campaigners, the Satyashodhak Vidyarthi Parishad, the Mahiti Adhikar Mahasangh and other social organisations.

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Participants resolved to continue their campaign through constitutional and democratic means and announced that a memorandum on the issue would be submitted to the President of India.

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