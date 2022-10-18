Panvel: ‘Children's Drama Competition' to be held after gap of two years

Representive Image |

Ramsheth Thakur Social Development Board Panvel and Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Parishad Panvel have organised a workshop on 'Children's Drama Competition’ at Ramsheth Thakur Social Development Board hall in Panvel at 4 pm on Tuesday.

A well-known children's theatre director, Raju Tulalwar, guided the children during the session.

The groups have been organising a state level one-act competition under the guidance of MLA Prashant Thakur, president of the Panvel unit of Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Parishad and Vice President Paresh Thakur, Atal Karandak.

From the culturally rich areas of Panvel and Uran, many budding artists have established themselves through the competition and made a successful debut in the field of professional drama.

The workshop is organised to shape the acting skills of the students and provide them with a platform.