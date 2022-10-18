e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPanvel: ‘Children's Drama Competition' to be held after gap of two years

Panvel: ‘Children's Drama Competition' to be held after gap of two years

The workshop is organised every year to shape the acting skills of the students and provide them with a platform.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 06:12 PM IST
article-image
Representive Image |
Follow us on

Ramsheth Thakur Social Development Board Panvel and Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Parishad Panvel have organised a workshop on 'Children's Drama Competition’ at Ramsheth Thakur Social Development Board hall in Panvel at 4 pm on Tuesday.

A well-known children's theatre director, Raju Tulalwar, guided the children during the session.

The groups have been organising a state level one-act competition under the guidance of MLA Prashant Thakur, president of the Panvel unit of Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Parishad and Vice President Paresh Thakur, Atal Karandak.

From the culturally rich areas of Panvel and Uran, many budding artists have established themselves through the competition and made a successful debut in the field of professional drama.

The workshop is organised to shape the acting skills of the students and provide them with a platform.

RECENT STORIES

Mira Bhayandar: BSUP housing project set to gather speed as CM Eknath Shinde orders immediate...

Mira Bhayandar: BSUP housing project set to gather speed as CM Eknath Shinde orders immediate...

Mumbai updates: Traffic cops to take action against taxi, auto drivers for refusing fares

Mumbai updates: Traffic cops to take action against taxi, auto drivers for refusing fares

Mumbai's Aarey colony tree felling matter to be heard by SC on Nov 2

Mumbai's Aarey colony tree felling matter to be heard by SC on Nov 2

AAP's Navi Mumbai unit conducts party campaign at APMC

AAP's Navi Mumbai unit conducts party campaign at APMC

Panvel: ‘Children's Drama Competition' to be held after gap of two years

Panvel: ‘Children's Drama Competition' to be held after gap of two years