Panvel: Case Registered After Stillborn Foetus Found Concealed In Bucket At Private Clinic Toilet

Police investigate a case after a stillborn foetus was discovered concealed inside a bucket at a private clinic in Panvel | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, June 4: Panvel City Police have registered a case against a 22-year-old unmarried woman after a stillborn foetus was found concealed in a bucket containing phenyl-mixed water inside the toilet of a private clinic in Sukapur, Panvel.

The incident came to light on June 2 when the woman visited a clinic and diagnostic centre complaining of severe stomach pain. According to the police, she allegedly delivered a stillborn foetus, estimated to be five to six months old, in the clinic's toilet and later hid it in a bucket filled with phenyl-mixed water before fleeing the premises.

Case registered

During the investigation, police found that the woman was unmarried and that even her parents were unaware of her pregnancy. Investigators also revealed that she had not informed the attending doctor about being pregnant when she arrived at the clinic.

"She had visited the clinic complaining of severe stomach pain and did not disclose her pregnancy to the doctor. During questioning, she stated that she naturally delivered the baby in the toilet and, out of fear, abandoned the stillborn foetus in the bucket before leaving the clinic," Senior Police Inspector Nitin Thackeray said.

Police examine medication angle

The incident was discovered by Dr Kshitij Purarkar, who immediately alerted the police. Based on his complaint, Panvel City Police conducted a spot panchnama and registered a case against the woman under Section 94 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police are now investigating whether the woman had consumed any medication or pills prior to the delivery and are examining all aspects of the case. Further investigation is underway.

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