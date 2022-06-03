Panvel: Bhumi Pujan of PMC administrative building on June 3

Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) | FPJ

The Bhumi Pujan of Panvel Municipal Corporation's (PMC) administrative building 'Swarajya', along with a public dedication ceremony of other development works will be held on June 3 at 5.30 pm at Adya Krantiveer Balwant Phadke Natyagruha. Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde, and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis will be present on the occasion.

PMC Chief Ganesh Deshmukh said, “I request all the citizens of our jurisdiction to be present and be a part of the ceremony.” The dedication ceremony will the beautification of Wadale lake, building of primary school for girls in plot number 127 A, beautification of lake in ward number 13 near Jui village, making of water tank in the market yard at Panvel, Takka Road, Ichchapurti Ganesh Mandir and Hari Om Nagar.

The proposed building of PMC will have a basement plus six floors building with an art gallery on the terrace with a total area of 25415.76 sq meters. In the second phase, the estimated cost of interior work, furniture, landscaping, audio-visual system and other facilities in the auditorium.