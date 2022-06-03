e-Paper Get App

Panvel: Bhumi Pujan of PMC administrative building on June 3

The Bhumi Pujan of Panvel Municipal Corporation's (PMC) administrative building 'Swarajya', along with a public dedication ceremony of other development works will be held on June 3 at 5.30 pm at Adya Krantiveer Balwant Phadke Natyagruha

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, June 03, 2022, 12:10 PM IST
article-image
Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) | FPJ

The Bhumi Pujan of Panvel Municipal Corporation's (PMC) administrative building 'Swarajya', along with a public dedication ceremony of other development works will be held on June 3 at 5.30 pm at Adya Krantiveer Balwant Phadke Natyagruha. Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde, and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis will be present on the occasion.

PMC Chief Ganesh Deshmukh said, “I request all the citizens of our jurisdiction to be present and be a part of the ceremony.” The dedication ceremony will the beautification of Wadale lake, building of primary school for girls in plot number 127 A, beautification of lake in ward number 13 near Jui village, making of water tank in the market yard at Panvel, Takka Road, Ichchapurti Ganesh Mandir and Hari Om Nagar.

The proposed building of PMC will have a basement plus six floors building with an art gallery on the terrace with a total area of 25415.76 sq meters. In the second phase, the estimated cost of interior work, furniture, landscaping, audio-visual system and other facilities in the auditorium.

Read Also
PMC chief, leader of opposition, health officer receive Navi Mumbai Ratna award
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiPanvel: Bhumi Pujan of PMC administrative building on June 3

RECENT STORIES

Hyderabad teen gang-raped by boys 'from influential families': Cops

Hyderabad teen gang-raped by boys 'from influential families': Cops

PM Modi: 'UP will power Indian growth story in 21st century'

PM Modi: 'UP will power Indian growth story in 21st century'

COVID: Delhi High Court calls for strict action against air passengers violating mask rules

COVID: Delhi High Court calls for strict action against air passengers violating mask rules

French Open 2022: Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev semifinals, When and Where to watch in India;...

French Open 2022: Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev semifinals, When and Where to watch in India;...

Mumbai: Eight MNS workers detained in Chembur for door to door distribution of Raj Thackeray's...

Mumbai: Eight MNS workers detained in Chembur for door to door distribution of Raj Thackeray's...