Panvel: Amid shortage of COVID-19 vaccine, PMC stops vaccination drive

While the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) stopped the vaccination drive due to lack of availability of vaccines vial, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is left with only 3000 doses which are insufficient even for a day. The PMC will give only the second dose of the vaccines as of now.
Dr. Anand Gosavi, Health officer of PMC said that the corporation has finished all the stocks of Covishield vaccine and so they cannot continue the drive further. However, the civic body has available Covaxin which will be used for the second dose.
The PMC has vaccinated around 60,000 people and the third phase of vaccination drive is underway. “New person can be vaccinated only after we receive the fresh stock of the vaccine,” said Dr Gosavi.
Similarly, the NMMC has left with only 3000 doses of Covishield which can be used for the first dose. Abhijit Bangar, the municipal commissioner said that the daily need is at least 9000 doses while they have only 3000. A total of 1,41,079 citizens have been given the first dose while 21247 have taken the second dose.
