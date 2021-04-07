Panvel: Amid shortage of COVID-19 vaccine, PMC stops vaccination drive

The PMC has vaccinated around 60,000 people and the third phase of vaccination drive is underway. “New person can be vaccinated only after we receive the fresh stock of the vaccine,” said Dr Gosavi.

Similarly, the NMMC has left with only 3000 doses of Covishield which can be used for the first dose. Abhijit Bangar, the municipal commissioner said that the daily need is at least 9000 doses while they have only 3000. A total of 1,41,079 citizens have been given the first dose while 21247 have taken the second dose.