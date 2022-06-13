Panvel: After corporator makes videos of poor nullah cleaning work, civic body asks contractor to clean again | FPJ

A day after the Kharghar corporator made videos of poor nullah cleaning work carried out by the contractors as part of pre-monsoon work in different parts of the Kharghar node, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) administration swung into action and directed contractors for fresh cleaning work. The local corporator had made videos of uncleaned nullah and shared them on social media platforms.

Kharghar corporator Leen Garad who has been fighting against the dual and retrospective tax collection by the corporation hit the street and made videos of poor work. She, along with other members of Kharghar Colony Forum, opened the nullah chamber and made videos of silt inside the nullah.

While talking to FPJ, Garad said that corporators and civic officials used to blame CIDCO for poor cleaning work ahead of monsoon in the past. “Now, the PMC has received the maintenance of all nodes from CIDCO. But there is no difference in the quality of work. Then what are the benefits of transferring,” said Garad.

As part of monsoon preparation, every year ahead of monsoon, all major and minor nullahs are cleaned to prevent water logging due to clogged nullahs. Members of Kharghar Colony Forum including Garad visited sector 12 in ward number 5, sector 019 in ward number 4, and sector 10 in ward number 6. “Our members went inside the nullah to make the video. It is full of silt and there is no way for water to pass,” said Garad.

She also raised the question of whether the visit of Paresh Thakur, Leader of the House at PMC in the Kharghar node was on an inspection or a tour. Even where the silt has been removed and kept alongside the road have not been lifted in many places. “In a good rainfall, all silt will go into the nullah again,” said Garad, adding that he appeals to citizens that if the nullah is not cleaned properly, don’t pay any charges to the civic body.

She said that after she made videos and shared them on social media including the municipal commissioner, the contractor has once again started the cleaning work. A senior civic official said that soon after he received a complaint, he was directed to clean the nullah again.