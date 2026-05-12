Panvel Advocate Completes Solo Annapurna Base Camp Trek In Nepal Without Professional Guide

Panvel-based advocate Vikrant Gharat completes the challenging Annapurna Base Camp trek in Nepal during a solo expedition | File Photo

Panvel, May 12: A 30-year-old advocate and trekking enthusiast from Panvel has successfully completed the challenging Annapurna Base Camp trek in Nepal through a self-planned solo expedition without the assistance of any professional guide.

Completed trek in four nights and five days

Adv. Vikrant Gharat completed the trek on May 7 in four nights and five days after battling extreme weather conditions, continuous snowfall, and difficult mountain terrain.

Situated at an altitude of 4,130 metres, the Annapurna Base Camp trek is considered one of Nepal’s most demanding non-technical trekking routes and falls under the “Moderate to Difficult” category.

Extreme terrain and sub-zero temperatures

The expedition involves climbing and descending nearly 20,000 stone steps while walking for over six to eight hours daily in sub-zero temperatures amid snow-covered mountain ranges.

Speaking about the experience, Vikrant said this was his first trek in Nepal, though he has been trekking for the last 10 years and has already completed nearly 20 Himalayan expeditions, including climbs above 5,000 metres and even a 6,000-metre attempt.

Experienced trekker warns against risky solo expeditions

“Solo trekking requires specific permissions and should not be attempted without experience. I have completed four DIY treks so far. Such expeditions should only be undertaken after gaining sufficient trekking experience,” he said.

He recalled that three days of severe weather made the trek especially challenging. “There was heavy snowfall and whiteout throughout the route. Despite the difficult conditions, I reached the top on May 7,” he added.

Met trekkers from across the world

Vikrant said he met several international trekkers during the journey, while among Indian trekkers, many were from Kerala and Pune.

Credits father for introducing him to mountaineering

Sharing the inspiration behind his passion for trekking, he said his father, Late Shri D. C. Gharat, who was associated with the ONGC Himalayan Association, introduced him to mountaineering and trekking at a young age.

“India itself has amazing mountain peaks waiting to be explored. Most summit climbs I have done were in professional groups, but DIY treks teach you planning, discipline, and self-reliance,” he said.

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Encourages youngsters to take up trekking

He also encouraged youngsters to take up trekking and outdoor activities to maintain physical fitness and mental strength. “Those interested can begin with smaller trekking routes and pilgrimage trails before attempting difficult expeditions,” he advised.

Expressing his continued passion for mountaineering, Vikrant said he plans to keep exploring new peaks in the future.

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