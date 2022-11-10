Panvel: Action against illegal banners and posters in PMC |

The D ward of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has acted against illegal hoardings in the city and registered police complaints against three persons. They allegedly put hoarding and posters in public places without taking permission from the civic body. The civic administration has also lodged a complaint against them at the Panvel City police station.

The municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh has warned that the civic administration will take strict action against those who advertise without prior permission.

In old and new Panvel, a company associated with ICICI Bank had put up advertisements without taking permission from PMC. Similarly, Prahar Academy Center and Commando Academy Center had advertised police recruitment training in public places. Amar Patil, Ward Officer of 'D' Ward registered a complaint against them at Panvel City Police Station for putting up hoarding and posters without taking the permission of the municipal corporation.

However, a section of residents alleged that the civic administration’s action was selective. Prakash Ramakrishnan, a resident of Panvel said that hoardings like political parties, birthdays and many more can be seen across the city. But the civic body has taken action against coaching institute posters.

Kailash Gawade, deputy municipal commissioner refuted the allegation, he said that the civic body will not leave anyone for putting hoardings and banners without permission. “We will take action against political parties too for putting hoardings without civic body’s permissions,” said Gawade.

The civic administration clarified that if any organization or any other establishment wants to advertise in Panvel City, New Panvel, Kalamboli, Kamothe, and Kharghar areas of PMC, it is mandatory to contact the headquarters or civic ward office and take prior permission.

Gawde said that if advertisers are found violating, action will be taken as per the 'Property Destruction Act 1995'.

He added that the civic body already has a Hoarding Policy, and before putting up any banners or hoarding, there is a need to take permission. “From small to big hoardings have been put up across the city. We conduct drives from time to time, and similar drives will be taken in days to come,” said the official.

