Panvel: 48-year-old woman dies after falling from terrace

A 48-year-old woman died after falling from the terrace of the 'Ground Plus', a four-storey building in Manik Nagar Society on Wednesday morning in Old Panvel.

The incident took place after an asbestos sheet caved in when the woman was reportedly spreading grains over it to dry in the sunlight.

Police said that the incident took place around 11.30 am on Wednesday and the deceased woman was a resident of the same building.

The woman was identified as Minakshi Rajendra Deshmukh.

Police said that the exact reason why she fell is not known.

However, an asbestos sheet that was used to cover the ventilation shaft of the kitchen and bathroom over the building was seen broken.

An accidental death report has been registered at the Panvel City police station.

