e-Paper Get App

Panvel: 48-year-old woman dies after falling from terrace

The incident took place after an asbestos sheet caved in when the woman was reportedly spreading grains over it to dry in the sunlight.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 06:52 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image

A 48-year-old woman died after falling from the terrace of the 'Ground Plus', a four-storey building in Manik Nagar Society on Wednesday morning in Old Panvel.

The incident took place after an asbestos sheet caved in when the woman was reportedly spreading grains over it to dry in the sunlight.

Police said that the incident took place around 11.30 am on Wednesday and the deceased woman was a resident of the same building.

The woman was identified as Minakshi Rajendra Deshmukh.

Police said that the exact reason why she fell is not known.

However, an asbestos sheet that was used to cover the ventilation shaft of the kitchen and bathroom over the building was seen broken.

An accidental death report has been registered at the Panvel City police station.

Read Also
Ratlam: Woman shot dead in broad daylight
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiPanvel: 48-year-old woman dies after falling from terrace

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh govt to use choppers in riot control, airbus of UK to help

Uttar Pradesh govt to use choppers in riot control, airbus of UK to help

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury seeks Om Birla's intervention over 'inhuman treatment' meted out to Rahul...

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury seeks Om Birla's intervention over 'inhuman treatment' meted out to Rahul...

Massive fire breaks out at PNP theatre in Alibag area

Massive fire breaks out at PNP theatre in Alibag area

Prosecutors demand 20-month suspended prison sentences for Ex-FIFA boss Sepp Blatter, UEFA chief...

Prosecutors demand 20-month suspended prison sentences for Ex-FIFA boss Sepp Blatter, UEFA chief...

Mumbai: Latest Updates - 19,261 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Latest Updates - 19,261 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra