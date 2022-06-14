Ratlam: Woman shot dead in broad daylight

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old woman was shot dead in broad daylight in Anand Colony, Station Road, Ratlam on Tuesday.

According to information, the incident occurred around 11.30 am and the woman was identified as Shaheen, wife of Akil Khan, a resident of Manawar village in Dhar district. About six-day ago she came to her elder sister’s place to attend the wedding ceremony of her niece.

Soon after the incident, the family members took her to the district hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead.

Family members informed that Shaheen came to her elder sister Barkat Bee’s house about six-day back to participate in the wedding ceremony. After the function which took place about two days back, Shaheen decided to stay at her sister’s place for a few more days. On Tuesday, she went to her other sister Shahista’s residence at Anand Colony. At around 11.30 am, one bullet pierced into her forehead leaving her gravely injured. She was immediately taken to the district hospital, where she was declared dead.

On getting the information about the incident, family members, relatives and other people rushed to the district hospital. On the other hand, police also reached the hospital, and the police questioned many people in the matter.

SP Abhishek Tiwari said that in the preliminary investigation, the family members said that it was a case of accident. The bullet was fired from the hand of a family member. Three teams have been sent in search. The weapon was not confiscated so far. The matter was being investigated as to how the bullet was fired and where did the weapon come from, SP Tiwari added.