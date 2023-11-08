Panvel: 3 Days Multimedia Exhibition Held To Celebrate 9 Years Of Good Governance & Welfare By Govt Of India

3 Days Multimedia Exhibition To Celebrate 9 Years Of Good Governance & Welfare By Govt Of India |

A multimedia exhibition on the theme of "Government of India: Nine Years of Service, Good Governance, Welfare of the Poor, and International Year of Large Grains" was inaugurated on November 07, 2023 by Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur. This event was organized by the Central Bureau of Communication and Broadcasting, Government of India. In his speech, Prashant Thakur emphasized the exhibition's significance in providing valuable information about the Central Government's various schemes.

The exhibition is being held at Kharghar Little World Mall and will run from November 7th to November 9th, opening from 10 am to 10 pm. It showcases information about the numerous welfare schemes and initiatives implemented by the Central Government over the past nine years through pictorial and digital formats.

The program commenced with a performance of the Maharashtra State Anthem by the artists of the Folk Artists Multi-Purpose Institute of Thane. Following this, MLA Prashant Thakur toured the entire exhibition and offered his positive assessment of the Central Bureau of Communications. He commended the central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for launching numerous welfare and development schemes in the past nine years, which have significantly improved the lives of many citizens. He stressed the importance of more extensive multimedia exposure by the Central Communications Bureau to help more people benefit from these schemes. Such exhibitions should be consistently held across the country to create awareness about government schemes and facilitate positive changes in citizens' lives.

During the event, MLA Prashant Thakur also distributed cards to beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana in the area. In addition to government schemes, the exhibition provided detailed information about various schemes of the Indian Post Departments and the International Year of Cereals, through the Integrated Child Development Service Yojana. Attendees had the opportunity to relish delicious dishes prepared using grains. The selfie point, in connection with the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, installed at the exhibition venue, received an enthusiastic response from the audience. Furthermore, a voter registration camp was set up at the exhibition venue through the Panvel Tehsil Office, and organizers encouraged local citizens to take advantage of this service.

