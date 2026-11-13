Panvel: ₹11 Crore Of Kasadi River Rejuvenation Fund Remains Unutilised, Project Yet To Be Finalised

The Kasadi River continues to face pollution as its long-pending rejuvenation project remains stalled | Representational Image

Panvel, November 13, 2026: With Rs 11 crore of the Rs 17 crore transferred to the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) for the rejuvenation of the polluted Kasadi river yet to be utilised, the long-pending revival project continues to remain stalled.

More than a year after the responsibility was handed over to the civic body following intervention by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the rejuvenation plan is yet to be finalised, even as the river continues to be affected by pollution from the adjoining Taloja industrial estate.

Demand To Entrust Project To NEERI

Arvind Mhatre, the petitioner before the NGT and Leader of the Opposition in the PMC, has demanded that the rejuvenation project be entrusted to the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) instead of IIT Bombay.

"Although IIT Bombay is working on the river rejuvenation project as per the tribunal's directions, considering the pace of progress and its experience in this field, the work should be entrusted to NEERI. The project can be executed more effectively by the institute. I have raised this demand with the municipal commissioner," Mhatre said.

The Kasadi river has been facing severe pollution for several years, with repeated complaints of industrial effluent discharge, fish deaths, discoloured water and garbage accumulation. Fresh complaints about large quantities of waste accumulating in the river over the past few days have once again brought the issue into focus.

Rs 11 Crore Remains Unutilised

The Rs 17 crore was transferred to the PMC by the then Raigad district collector, Dr Kishan Jawale, following penalties imposed on industries in the Taloja industrial estate, the Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) and the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) over pollution of the river. The civic body was entrusted with the responsibility of undertaking its rejuvenation.

Of the total amount, Rs 6 crore was allocated by the water resources department for constructing four check dams and carrying out desilting work. While all four check dams have been constructed, the remaining works are progressing at a slow pace. The main rejuvenation project, however, is yet to move into the implementation stage.

IIT Bombay Yet To Finalise Rejuvenation Plan

Following the NGT's directions, IIT Bombay (Powai) has been assigned the task of studying the river and preparing a rejuvenation plan. Some reports have reportedly been prepared, but the plan is yet to be finalised. The delay has raised questions over the utilisation of the remaining funds and the civic body's preparedness to restore the river.

The deteriorating condition of the waterbody has affected several settlements along its course, including Devicha Pada, Kanpoli, Valap, Navade, Roadpali, Padghe and Bauddhwadi, which fall within the PMC limits.

Residents have questioned whether the waterbody can still be called a river, given the extent of pollution. The river meets the creek a short distance from Roadpali, where allegations have also been raised about the stretch being exploited for the discharge of pollutants.

River Still Awaits Comprehensive Restoration

In May 2025, PMC Additional Commissioner Ganesh Shete had inspected the Kasadi river. However, despite the inspection, the availability of funds and repeated complaints from environmentalists, the river continues to await a comprehensive restoration plan.

Also Watch:

Read Also Panvel Municipal Corporation To Arrange Chhath Puja Facilities At 22 Locations On November 15 And 16

Environmentalists have questioned how much longer the project will remain on paper while the pollution of the river continues unabated.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/