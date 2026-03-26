Panic Buying At Petrol Pumps In Bhiwandi Amid Rumours Of Fuel Shortage

Bhiwandi: Panic gripped several parts of Bhiwandi on Wednesday night after rumours of an impending petrol shortage spread rapidly on social media, triggering long queues and chaotic scenes at fuel stations across the city.

The situation reportedly escalated around 9 PM when a few petrol pumps temporarily ran out of fuel, fuelling speculation that supplies were drying up.

Within hours, anxious residents rushed to nearby pumps to fill their vehicle tanks, leading to heavy congestion and crowd management challenges for pump operators.

At Narapoli, the Northern Petrol Pump and multiple fuel stations in the Vanjarpatti Naka area witnessed an overwhelming surge in vehicles. However, pump owner Manpreet Singh clarified that there was no actual shortage. “We have sufficient stock to last for the next three days, and fuel tankers are arriving regularly.

The rush is purely due to misinformation being circulated online,” he said, urging citizens to remain calm and avoid panic buying.

Advance Payment Policy Adds to Operational Strain

Meanwhile, industry insiders pointed to a recent shift in fuel procurement policies as a contributing factor to temporary disruptions. Earlier, petrol pump dealers were allowed to procure fuel on credit, with payments made by the end of the day. However, oil companies have now introduced a system requiring advance payment 24 hours before delivery.

This sudden change has placed financial strain on smaller petrol pump operators, who traditionally relied on daily sales to clear dues. As a result, some pumps have faced delays in replenishing stock, occasionally forcing temporary closures.

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Experts believe that such operational bottlenecks, combined with global tensions and heightened public anxiety, have created a fertile ground for rumours. Authorities have not issued any directive regarding fuel rationing or supply cuts, and supply chains remain intact.

Officials and pump owners have appealed to the public to refrain from spreading unverified information and to cooperate in maintaining order.

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