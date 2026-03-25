Bhiwandi Restaurant Faces Backlash After Charging Extra ₹10 As ‘Gas Charge’ On Customer Bill

A restaurant in the Kalher area of Bhiwandi has landed in controversy after a customer bill featuring an additional “gas charge” went viral on social media, triggering widespread criticism and raising questions over pricing transparency. |

Bhiwandi: A restaurant in the Kalher area of Bhiwandi has landed in controversy after a customer bill featuring an additional “gas charge” went viral on social media, triggering widespread criticism and raising questions over pricing transparency.

Viral Bill Sparks Controversy

The bill, issued by Gurukrupa Veg Treat, showed standard charges for food items—Rs 175 for veg biryani and Rs 20 for a one-litre water bottle. However, what caught attention was an extra Rs 10 added under the label “gas charge,” taking the total to Rs 205.

Despite the inclusion of a valid GST number and registration under the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the additional levy has sparked a debate over its legality and ethical validity.

Consumer rights experts argue that operational costs such as cooking fuel, including gas, are typically factored into the pricing of food items. Charging customers separately under such a head is seen as non-transparent and potentially misleading.

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Outrage on Social Media

The issue has gained traction online, with users expressing strong disapproval and calling the practice exploitative. Many have urged the restaurant to clarify the rationale behind the charge, while others have appealed to the authorities to intervene.

Citizens have also called upon the Department of Consumer Affairs to investigate the matter and issue clear guidelines to prevent arbitrary or hidden charges in restaurant billing.

The controversy comes amid ongoing scrutiny of additional levies such as service charges imposed by eateries across various cities. The emergence of a “gas charge” has further intensified concerns about unregulated billing practices and the need for stricter oversight to safeguard consumer interests.

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