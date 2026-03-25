Kamothe Service Centre Driver Booked For Stealing Water From CIDCO Pipeline Amid Acute Shortage In Navi Mumbai Nodes

A driver of a service centre in Kamothe has been booked for stealing water from a City and Industrial Development Corporation main pipeline, even as several Navi Mumbai nodes continue to face an acute water shortage. | AI

Navi Mumbai: A driver of a service centre in Kamothe has been booked for stealing water from a City and Industrial Development Corporation main pipeline, even as several Navi Mumbai nodes continue to face an acute water shortage.

Illegal Tap Connection

The theft was detected during an inspection by CIDCO officials in Sector-10, following which Kamothe police registered a case and initiated further investigation. The accused, who operates Swapnil Service Centre from Shop No. 10 in Murari Krishna Apartment, allegedly made an illegal tap connection to the main water pipeline and siphoned off large quantities of water without authorization.

Residents of Kalamboli, Taloja, Kharghar and Kamothe have been grappling with water scarcity, forcing authorities to supply water through tankers in several areas. Despite the shortage, the accused allegedly continued extracting water illegally for commercial use.

Five-Month Theft

CIDCO officials conducted an inspection on March 17, during which the unauthorized connection was discovered. Further investigation revealed that between October 1, 2025, and March 17, 2026, the accused stole approximately 4,575 cubic metres of water, causing a loss of Rs 5.37 lakh to CIDCO.

“An illegal connection to the main pipeline was detected during inspection, and water theft was confirmed. A complaint has been registered, and strict action is being taken,” a CIDCO official said.

Based on the complaint, Kamothe police registered an offence under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing loss to public property. The investigation is being carried out under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Vimal Bidwe, and officials suspect that similar illegal practices by other commercial establishments may soon come under scrutiny.

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