Pandharpur Muslims Defer Bakri Eid Celebrations Due To Ekadashi, Say 'Pandurang Resides In Our Hearts' | https://speakzeasy.wordpress.com/2016/04/10/pandharpur/

Pandharpur: In a remarkable example of communal harmony, Muslims in Maharashtra’s holy town of Pandharpur have decided not to celebrate Bakri Eid on Wednesday as it coincides with the auspicious Ekadashi festival observed by lakhs of Warkaris and Vitthal devotees.

As a mark of respect for the religious sentiments associated with Pandharpur, local Muslim residents have chosen to postpone both the Eid prayers and the ritual animal sacrifice. Instead, the community plans to celebrate Bakri Eid either tomorrow or the day after, as reported by NDTV Marathi.

Why Are Muslims Deferring Eid Celebrations In Pandharpur?

Pandharpur is witnessing massive footfall due to the Purushottam Adhik Maas Ekadashi celebrations, with devotees arriving from across Maharashtra for darshan at the Vitthal-Rukmini temple. Since meat consumption is traditionally avoided during Ekadashi and the town holds deep spiritual importance for the Warkari sect, Muslim residents said performing Qurbani on the same day would not be appropriate.

“We have faith in Lord Pandurang as well. Lakhs of devotees visit Pandharpur during Ekadashi. This is a sacred pilgrimage town, and in such a situation, offering Qurbani does not feel right,” members of the Muslim community said, according to the report.

They also pointed out that this is not the first time such a decision has been taken. According to locals, whenever Ekadashi and Eid have fallen on the same day in the past, Muslims in Pandharpur have similarly avoided conducting Qurbani and Eid namaz in order to maintain harmony and respect local traditions. The gesture has drawn praise from residents and devotees alike, with many calling it a powerful symbol of Maharashtra’s shared cultural heritage and communal unity.

Tensions In Mumbai & MMR Ahead Of Barki Eid

The development comes at a time when tensions linked to Bakri Eid celebrations and animal sacrifice have surfaced in several parts of Maharashtra, particularly in Mumbai and Mira Road, where disputes over Qurbani arrangements recently triggered protests and clashes between groups.

Against that backdrop, Pandharpur has presented a contrasting picture, one where mutual respect and coexistence have taken precedence over conflict. Locals said the decision reflects the town’s long-standing tradition of communal harmony and devotion that transcends religious boundaries.

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