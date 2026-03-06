Palm Beach Road Hit-And-Run: Two Cars Identified As Suspects In Fatal Crash That Killed 23-Year-Old

olice have identified two four-wheelers suspected to be involved in the fatal hit-and-run accident on Palm Beach Road in Sanpada that killed a 23-year-old man and left a minor girl critically injured earlier this week, police said. | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Police have identified two four-wheelers suspected to be involved in the fatal hit-and-run accident on Palm Beach Road in Sanpada that killed a 23-year-old man and left a minor girl critically injured earlier this week, police said. The crash was so brutal that the car that struck the motorcycle allegedly ran over the victim’s neck, severing his head. Officials said the suspected vehicles are now being examined with the help of transport authorities and forensic experts to determine which one caused the collision.

CCTV Footage from Key Junctions

According to police, CCTV cameras installed at key junctions on the stretch captured movements of vehicles around the time of the accident, helping narrow down their search. However, the exact moment of the crash was not recorded as it occurred at a turn between the two camera points.

“There are CCTV cameras at Sarsole Jetty and Moraj Circle, but the accident occurred between these two spots at a turn and hence there is no direct footage of the crash. With the help of footage from the two cameras and the time of the accident, we have zeroed in on two cars. After inspection with the help of the RTO and forensic experts, we will be able to identify the vehicle responsible,” said Senior Police Inspector Devidas Kathale of Sanpada Police Station.

Victim Prashant Jamdade Was Working Professional

The victim, identified as Prashant Vijay Jamdade (23), was a working professional, while the injured girl, Harman Kaur (17), is a student. Both are residents of Koparkhairane and had reportedly gone out for a late-night ride when the accident occurred.

Kaur sustained severe injuries in the crash and is currently undergoing treatment at D Y Patil Hospital in Nerul, where her condition remains critical. Police said further action will be taken once the suspected vehicles are examined and the driver responsible for the accident is identified.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/