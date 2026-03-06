Mumbai: Illegal Two-Wheeler Parking On Marol Church Road Footpath Sparks Civic Concern; Netizen Questions Action Taken

Illegal Two-Wheeler Parking On Marol Church Road Footpath Sparks Civic Concern; Netizen Questions Action Taken | Ammar Shaiwala X Account

Mumbai: A video shared on social media has brought attention to alleged illegal two-wheeler parking on a footpath along Marol Church Road in Andheri (East), raising concerns about pedestrian safety and enforcement of traffic rules in the area.

The video was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by user Ammar Shaiwala on Thursday, March 5. In the clip, several two-wheelers can be seen parked directly on the footpath, leaving little to no space for pedestrians to walk. According to the user, the obstruction has forced people to step onto the main road to pass through the stretch, increasing the risk of accidents.

Day 3 of posting. @MTPHereToHelp The footpath parking on Marol Church Road Andheri East has gone out of hand. The path is inaccessible in places. @mybmc The street is turning into a trash haven, this issue has been unresolved for years. @MurjiPatel_ pic.twitter.com/W0sOQxX7kN — Ammar Shaiwala (@ammar_as) March 5, 2026

Shaiwala claimed that he had been highlighting the issue for three consecutive days in an attempt to draw the attention of the authorities. He tagged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Traffic Police, urging them to take action against the vehicles occupying the pedestrian pathway.

Visuals in the video, recorded at Marol Church Road, show multiple motorcycles lined up along the footpath, completely blocking pedestrian access. Apart from the parking issue, the user also pointed out poor sanitation conditions in the area. A heap of garbage can be seen lying near the footpath in the footage, prompting complaints that the location has turned into a “trash haven”.

Responding to the complaint on Friday, the Mumbai Traffic Police stated that the issue had been examined by the Marol Rider team. According to the police, action was taken against three vehicles under Section 122 of the Motor Vehicles Act, which deals with vehicles causing obstruction or danger on public roads. Officials also stated that the remaining vehicles were moved away by their owners after the intervention.

However, Shaiwala replied to the police response, claiming that the problem still persists. In a follow-up post, he shared another photograph allegedly taken at the same spot, showing two-wheelers continuing to occupy the footpath and restricting pedestrian movement.

