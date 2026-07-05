Palm Beach Road Hit-and-Run: Two Accused Arrested After Bombay HC Rejects Anticipatory Bail |

Navi Mumbai: Nearly four months after the fatal Palm Beach Road hit-and-run in Sanpada, the two accused have been arrested after the High Court rejected their anticipatory bail applications.

The Sanpada Police arrested Sagar Dana Hira Sanda (19), a BBA student, and Krishnadhanaji Ravaria (19), a BSc student, on July 2 in connection with the March 3 accident that claimed two lives.

Following the death of 17-year-old Harman Kaur on March 19, police invoked Section 105 (culpable homicide). Earlier, the accused had been booked under Section 106(1) (causing death by negligence), Section 281 (rash driving) and Sections 125(a) and 125(b) (acts endangering human life or personal safety) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 184 (dangerous driving) and 134(a) and (b) (failure of a driver involved in an accident to stop and render assistance) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

"The accused were arrested on after the High Court rejected their anticipatory bail applications. They have been remanded to police custody and further investigation is underway," a Sanpada Police officer said.

The case stems from the March 3 accident on Palm Beach Road between Sarsole Junction and Moraj Circle, where 23-year-old Prashant Vijay Jamdade died on the spot after allegedly being run over by two cars. Harman Kaur, who was riding pillion, remained unconscious for 16 days before succumbing to her injuries on March 19.

According to police, the victims' motorcycle skidded, causing both riders to fall onto the road. The two cars driven by the accused, which were allegedly speeding behind them, then ran over the victims and fled without stopping to render assistance.

The arrests come months after the victims' families launched a public campaign demanding stricter action. On March 31, they held a candlelight march at Shivaji Chowk in Vashi, alleging lapses in the investigation and seeking transfer of the probe to the Crime Branch or CID. They also demanded that the accused be booked under Section 105 of the BNS instead of negligence-related provisions, alleging that the drivers had fled the scene after running over the victims. Social activists and the families had also questioned the delay in collecting the accused's blood samples and sought access to the investigation records and CCTV footage.

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