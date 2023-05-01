Palghar: Zilla Parishad awards held in a chaotic atmosphere | Sourced Photo

Palghar's administration held award ceremony to recognise work of dedicated government employees after nearly three years. The awards presented to employees for their service as Best and Meritious Teachers, Gramsevaks and Smart Gram accolades were presented at the Zilla Parishad in a chaotic manner on Monday.

The preliminary information stated that the dignitaries on dias were unbothered with the ongoing ceremony and were participating in a "photo shoot" parallely.

Awardees speak

A few awardees on the condition of anonymity spoke to FPJ saying this was an insult to the awardees and that the ZP administration failed to conduct such an important event poorly.

ZP Award ceremony

Zilla Parishad (ZP) Palghar had organised an award presentation ceremony for the Best Teachers and Gramsevak as well as the distribution of the Smart Gram Award. Guardian Minister Ravindra Chavan presented these awards.

He also encouraged the recipients to continue working with same zeal and commitment and sense of responsibility for betterment of the society.

ZP President Prakash Nikam, MP Rajendra Gavit, MLA Shreenivas Vanaga, District Collector Govind Bodake, and ZP CEO Bhanudas Palve were present at the ceremony. These awards were given after three years and had many recipients.