The eight-year-delayed Bolinj sports project faces rising costs and a political dispute over its proposed name | https://urbanacres.in/

Vasai, November 23, 2026: Signs of a fresh political clash are emerging in the city over the naming of the much-discussed sports complex at Bolinj in Virar West, a project of the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) that has been stalled for eight years.

While various sports organisations have demanded that the complex be named after former MLA Hitendra Thakur, BJP Leader of the Opposition Manoj Patil has submitted a representation to the Mayor demanding that it be named after ‘Narveer Chimaji Appa’.

This modern sports complex has been built on the MHADA ground in Virar West. Even though work on the complex was incomplete, it was hastily inaugurated on October 3, 2026. That move had already sparked a fierce political confrontation between the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) and the BJP.

Naming Dispute Sparks Political Tensions

Deciding whose name to give the complex has now become a matter of political prestige. On one side, sports bodies are pressing for Hitendra Thakur’s name, while on the other, the BJP has pushed forward a proposal in the name of Narveer Chimaji Appa.

Political circles anticipate that the atmosphere will heat up considerably if the naming proposal comes up for discussion at the general body meeting.

Even though a month and a half has passed since the inauguration, most of the work on the complex remains unfinished. Additionally, the tendering process to hand over operations of the complex to a private body, along with other administrative tasks, is pending at the municipal corporation level. Because of this, frustrated citizens are now asking when the sports complex will actually open for athletes, rather than focusing on the naming dispute.

Project Cost Rises From Rs 43 Crore To Rs 68 Crore

Because local athletes had to rely on grounds in Mumbai for practice, there had been a demand for years to build a well-equipped sports complex in Vasai-Virar.

Accordingly, the municipal corporation held the groundbreaking ceremony in November 2017 and awarded the Rs 43 crore contract in 2018 to a company named ‘N. A. Construction’.

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However, due to administrative delays over eight years, the project's cost has jumped directly from Rs 43 crore to Rs 68 crore. The municipal corporation claims the cost increased due to changes in the building’s interior layout and because of GST. It has also stated that the remaining works will be completed in phases.

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