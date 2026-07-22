Palghar: Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation Issues Notices To 74 High-Risk Buildings After Nalasopara And Virar Structural Incidents

VVCMC has ordered residents to vacate 74 unsafe buildings as part of its drive to prevent structural disasters in Vasai-Virar | AI Generated Image

Vasai, July 22: Following recent incidents of building tilts and slab collapses in Nalasopara and Virar, the issue of dangerous residential structures in the city has resurfaced. In a recent survey conducted by the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC), 74 buildings were identified as highly dangerous. The civic body has issued notices to vacate these structures immediately ahead of planned demolition.

A slab collapsed on the fourth floor of the Hirabai Apartment building located in the Phulpada area. Following the incident, 65 families were safely evacuated, and the building was sealed.

'C' Wing of Durgeshwari Apartment in the Om Nagar area suddenly developed severe cracks and tilted to one side within just 10 years of construction. The civic corporation evacuated 64 families from the premises.

Survey Identifies Unsafe Buildings

Public fear and anxiety have grown across the region regarding dilapidated structures following a tragic incident in August last year, when Ramabai Apartment collapsed in Virar, claiming 17 lives.

To prevent such disasters, the municipal body mandated structural audits for all buildings older than 30 years through registered structural auditors.

During this year's official survey, the municipality inspected 2,149 buildings across all wards.

Seventy-four buildings were classified as unsafe for habitation. Notices have been served ordering their immediate evacuation and demolition.

More than 450 buildings were instructed to be temporarily vacated so that necessary structural repairs can be carried out.

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Civic Body Orders Action

Addressing the matter, Deepak Sawant, Additional Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation, stated:

"Strict notices have been served to all non-compliant buildings. Orders have been given to immediately vacate and demolish the most dangerous structures (C-1), while buildings that can be repaired (C-2A) have been directed to undergo necessary structural repairs at the earliest."

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