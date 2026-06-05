Palghar: Right-Wing Groups Tie Cows Outside VVMC Headquarters To Protest Demolition Of Nalasopara Cowshed

Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation | File Photo

Vasai-Virar, June 5: Tensions flared as right-wing organizations launched an aggressive protest against the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation's (VVMC) recent demolition drive. In a unique mark of protest on Friday, activists tied cows directly outside the main entrance of the municipal headquarters.

Protest over anti-encroachment drive

The backlash stems from an anti-encroachment drive conducted by the VVMC on May 29, targeting an illegal cowshed (go-shala) located near the Shani Temple in Nalasopara.

According to right-wing activists, a cow was severely injured during the civic body's eviction drive. However, municipal authorities have strongly refuted these claims.

Civic officials stated that the cowshed operators had previously been served notices to produce valid documentation for the structure. Due to their failure to submit the required paperwork, the unauthorised tin shed—erected on government land—was demolished. Officials emphasised that all cows were safely evacuated before the demolition commenced and denied any injuries to the animals.

Escalation and demonstrations

The situation escalated further on Wednesday when the municipality launched a follow-up action on the same tin structure. In response, Hindu organisations held a press conference warning of intense agitations.

Following yet another round of enforcement action on Friday, protesters marched to the VVMC headquarters and tied cows at the entrance to register their protest. Simultaneously, a large crowd of activists gathered outside the 'E' Ward Committee office, shouting slogans against the administration.

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Criticism of political leaders

The protesting groups also took a sharp swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Activists pointed out that Opposition Leader Manoj Patil is the local corporator for the ward and criticised his silence on the matter.

"Despite multiple rounds of action by the municipality, he has not issued a single statement," a protest leader remarked. Activists further questioned how a cowshed could face such punitive action when the BJP is a ruling power at the state, district, and taluka levels.

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