Outrage After Cow Seriously Injured During VVCMC Anti-Encroachment Drive In Nalasopara; MLA Rajan Naik Demands Action

Vasai: A major controversy has erupted in Nalasopara after a cow was severely injured due to alleged negligence during an anti-encroachment action conducted by the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC). The incident has sparked intense outrage among local residents, animal lovers, and political leaders.

According to reports, an unauthorized gaushala (cow shelter) had been constructed near the Shani Temple along the Virar-Nalasopara Bypass Road in Nalasopara West. On Friday morning, the anti-encroachment squad of the municipal corporation arrived at the site to demolish the illegal structure.

Indiatimes

Eyewitnesses and shelter staff alleged that the operation was carried out with extreme carelessness. Standard safety protocols dictate that livestock must be safely evacuated before heavy machinery is deployed. However, Harilal Pal, an employee at the gaushala, claimed that a JCB excavator was driven directly toward the shelter while the animals were still inside.

As a result, a cow was violently struck by the excavator, causing one of its horns to break off, leading to severe bleeding. A veterinarian was rushed to the scene immediately to treat the critically injured animal.

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The incident quickly escalated into a political issue. Nalasopara Assembly MLA Rajan Naik expressed fierce condemnation over the municipal administration's "cruel" execution of the drive.

"On one hand, civic officials completely turn a blind eye to massive illegal constructions flourishing openly in their respective wards. On the other hand, they execute such a ruthless, merciless drive on a cow shelter. What kind of justice is this?" questioned MLA Naik.

Naik announced plans to meet with State Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to demand strict punitive action against the responsible officers. He also stated he would meet with the VVCMC Municipal Commissioner to ensure immediate administrative action is taken against the high-handedness of the squad.

In response to the growing backlash, the VVCMC administration completely denied the allegations of negligence.

Deepak Sawant, the Additional Municipal Commissioner (Encroachment), defended the operation, stating that the accusations are entirely false. He clarified that a team of more than 30 municipal staff members had successfully evacuated all the cattle from the premises before starting the demolition.

Sawant added that the entire operation was video-recorded by the corporation to ensure transparency and asserted that no untoward incident or official malpractice took place during the drive. He suggested that the cow might have sustained injuries due to other external factors.

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