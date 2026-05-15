Palghar Tragedy: Van Carrying ₹17.66 Crore Silver Consignment From Mumbai To Gujarat Crashes Near Charoti Flyover; 2 Killed | VIDEO

Police secure the damaged silver transport vehicle after the fatal collision near Charoti flyover in Palghar district | File Photo

Palghar, May 15: A tragic road accident involving a silver transport van took place on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad National Highway in the early hours of Thursday, May 15, 2026, near the Charoti flyover in Palghar district.

Van carrying silver loses control

According to police sources, the private van carrying nearly 600 kilograms of silver bars lost control while travelling from Mumbai towards Gujarat at around 6.15 a.m. The vehicle reportedly crossed the divider and rammed into an oncoming trailer travelling from Gujarat towards Mumbai.

The accident claimed the lives of two persons on the spot, including the vehicle driver and a security guard, while another person sustained serious injuries.

A van carrying silver overturned in #Palghar, silver worth over 17 crore rupees safe. Palghar:



A van carrying silver met with an accident on the #Mumbai-#Ahmedabad National Highway on Friday. The accident occurred on the Charoti flyover when the van, traveling from

1/5 pic.twitter.com/nnBbMBcUy7 — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) May 15, 2026

Injured person admitted to hospital

The injured individual has been admitted to the Kasa Sub-District Hospital, where treatment is currently underway.

Officials said the silver consignment, valued at approximately Rs 17.66 crore, was being transported from Nakoda Bullion in Mumbai to Modi Sons Limited in Vapi GIDC, Gujarat.

Police secure silver consignment

Following the accident, personnel from Kasa Police and the highway police rushed to the scene and initiated rescue and security operations. Due to the presence of a large quantity of silver and the weapon carried by the security guard, police immediately tightened security around the accident site.

Senior police officials supervised the recovery operation, and the damaged vehicle was later removed using a crane. The entire silver consignment has been taken into police custody for safekeeping and further investigation.

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Traffic movement restored

The accident caused temporary traffic congestion on the highway, though vehicular movement has since been restored.

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