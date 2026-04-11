Truck Rams Into Divider Under Skywalk On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway; 1 Injured | VIDEO | hp_live_news instagram account

Palghar: A truck driver was seriously injured after his vehicle crashed into a divider beneath a skywalk on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway near Virar.

The accident took place under the skywalk along the highway. The impact of the crash was severe, leaving the front portion of the truck completely damaged, as seen in visuals that have surfaced online.

According to a report by hp_live_news, upon receiving information about the incident, highway police immediately rushed to the spot and extended assistance. The injured driver was promptly shifted to the nearby Galaxy Hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, traffic movement on the stretch was briefly affected. Authorities initiated efforts to restore smooth traffic flow in the area.

Meanwhile, the exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, and further investigation is underway.

Zilla Parishad School Teacher Crushed To Death By Speeding Truck In Virar

A Zilla Parishad School teacher passed away after she was truck by a speeding Hywa truck travelling in the wrong direction.

The deceased has been identified as Swedel Gomes (40), a resident of Nirmal in Vasai West. She was employed as a teacher at the Zilla Parishad school in Tilher, Maskar Pada.

The incident occurred while Ms Gomes was on her way to school. As she was crossing the road at Shirsad Naka to reach the bus stop, a Hywa truck heading towards Bhamatpada village from Shirsad, driving in the wrong direction, struck her violently from behind.

The collision was so severe that the truck's tyres ran over her, leading to instantaneous death. Immediately following the accident, the driver fled the scene with the vehicle.

Upon receiving the information, the Mandvi Police rushed to the spot. They took custody of the body and sent it to a government hospital for post-mortem. Police officials have confirmed that they are currently searching for the absconding driver and are in the process of registering an official case.

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