Palghar Tragedy: Holi Celebrations Turn Chaotic As Car Mows Down Pedestrians In Vasai East, 8 Injured

Vasai, March 3: A festive atmosphere turned into chaos in the Sativali area of Vasai East on Monday night after an out-of-control car ploughed into a group of pedestrians, leaving seven to eight people injured.

The incident occurred around 9:30 PM in the Maurya Nagar locality amid Holi and Dhulivadi celebrations.

According to preliminary reports, the driver of the vehicle accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake, causing the car to surge forward into a crowded street. The vehicle struck approximately eight to ten pedestrians before coming to a halt.

Panic and emergency response

The impact caused immediate panic in the area. Local residents rushed to the scene to assist the victims, transporting them to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.

The Valiv Police have detained the driver, identified as Mobin Monir Ahmed (49).

Senior Police Inspector Dilip Ghuge of Valiv Police Station confirmed the incident, stating, "The investigation is currently underway. The injured individuals are receiving treatment and are reported to be in stable condition. We are in the process of registering an official case (FIR) regarding the matter."

Investigation underway

The police are further examining whether any other factors, such as mechanical failure or external distractions, contributed to the driver’s loss of control.

