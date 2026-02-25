 Palghar Tragedy: Chlorine Gas Leak Reported At Tarapur MIDC, Boisar; No Casualties Reported
Palghar Tragedy: Chlorine Gas Leak Reported At Tarapur MIDC, Boisar; No Casualties Reported

A chlorine gas leak at Vinayak Chemicals in Tarapur MIDC, Boisar triggered panic and forced evacuations, with fire brigade teams controlling the situation within 90 minutes. No injuries were reported as authorities launched a probe into the cause of the industrial leak.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 07:40 PM IST
article-image
Palghar Gas Leak Sparks Panic At Tarapur MIDC In Boisar, Fire Brigade Brings Chlorine Leak Under Control | File Photo

Palghar, Maharashtra, Feb 25: A gas leak incident was reported in the Tarapur MIDC area in Boisar, triggering panic among workers on the premises. The incident occurred at Plot No. W-82/A at Vinayak Chemicals Company, where chlorine gas reportedly leaked suddenly.

Workers evacuated as symptoms emerge

According to initial information, workers inside the company began experiencing breathing difficulties and throat irritation, following which the situation came to light. As a precautionary measure, employees from nearby companies were also evacuated to ensure their safety.

article-image

Leak contained after hour-long operation

Considering the seriousness of the situation, teams from the Boisar Police and the Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and immediately began relief and containment operations. After nearly one and a half hours of efforts, the fire brigade successfully managed to control and stop the gas leak.

Officials confirmed that no casualties or injuries have been reported so far. Further investigation into the cause of the leak is underway.

