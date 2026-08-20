Palghar Tragedy: Car Allegedly Driven By Minor Runs Over 2 Pedestrians In Nalasopara; 1 Woman Killed And Another Injured

A woman was killed and another seriously injured after a car allegedly driven by a minor hit them in Nalasopara East | AI Generated Representational Image

Nalasopara, August 20, 2026: A tragic road accident was reported in the Central Park area under the jurisdiction of Tulinj Police Station in Nalasopara East, where an uncontrolled car allegedly ran over two women who were walking home after work. One woman died in the accident, while the other sustained serious injuries.

According to preliminary information, Shreya Shrikant Misal, who lived with her family in Central Park, Nalasopara East, was walking with her friend Pragati More at around 4.30 pm on Wednesday. A car bearing registration number MH 48 CT 6433, allegedly being driven by a minor boy, lost control and hit both women.

Both injured women were rushed to a nearby hospital. Doctors declared Shreya Misal dead during the preliminary examination, while Pragati More was admitted for treatment.

Police Begin Investigation

Following the accident, the minor driver allegedly fled the spot along with the car. After receiving information about the incident, Tulinj Police reached the location, conducted a panchnama and sent the deceased woman's body for post-mortem examination.

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Angered by the incident, local residents reportedly surrounded the Tulinj Police Station and demanded the immediate arrest of the minor driver.

Police have registered an FIR in connection with the case and arrested the minor driver, the car owner and another person. Further investigation is underway.

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