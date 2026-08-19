Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 16-Year-Old Kurla Boy Dies After Drowning At Pandavkada Waterfall In Kharghar; Fourth Death This Monsoon | VIDEO

Firefighters conduct a rescue operation at Pandavkada Waterfall in Kharghar after a teenager drowned during the monsoon | AI Generated File Photo

Navi Mumbai, August 19, 2026: A 16-year-old boy drowned at Pandavkada Waterfall in Kharghar on Tuesday evening, marking the fourth drowning incident reported in the area during this year's monsoon. The deceased was identified as Pranav Mishra (16), a resident of Kurla.

Rescue Operation Launched

The Kharghar fire station received information about the drowning at around 5.49 pm, following which a fire jeep and a team of firefighters rushed to the spot.

As the waterfall was witnessing a heavy flow of water, the firefighters launched a search operation and eventually found Mishra trapped in a crevice between rocks at a depth of around 10 to 12 feet.

The firefighters pulled him out of the water, placed him on a stretcher and carried him down the hill. He was then shifted to an ambulance stationed at the site and rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Police Conduct Further Inquiry

Personnel from the Kharghar police station were present at the spot and are conducting further inquiries.

Kharghar police official appealed to people to avoid venturing into unfamiliar waters, warning that such places can be extremely dangerous, particularly during the monsoon.

"People should avoid entering unknown waters. It is dangerous, especially during the monsoon when water levels and currents can change suddenly," the police official said.

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Firefighters Involved In Rescue

The rescue operation was carried out by fire brigade personnel Prashant Darekar, N M Kadu, U M Patil, C C Pawar, S B Mohite and driver/operator S V Patil.

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